Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 365,648 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.33% of Catalent worth $931,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after purchasing an additional 603,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after purchasing an additional 337,297 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

