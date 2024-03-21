Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,358,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.78% of Floor & Decor worth $846,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.