Vanguard Group Inc. Has $799.05 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.02% of AGCO worth $799,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 1.8 %

AGCO stock opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

