Vanguard Group Inc. Has $849.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.08% of Vail Resorts worth $849,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

