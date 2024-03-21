Vanguard Group Inc. Has $873.92 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.92% of Whirlpool worth $873,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 414.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 410,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

