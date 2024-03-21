Vanguard Group Inc. Has $902.79 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,202,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.92% of Yum China worth $902,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 4.1 %

YUMC stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

