Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.58% of Snap worth $818,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,462 shares of company stock worth $5,078,538 over the last three months.

Snap Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.