Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 930,694 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,352,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.46% of nVent Electric worth $919,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NVT opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

