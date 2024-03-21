Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,759,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,245 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.88.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
