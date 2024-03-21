Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,759,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,245 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

