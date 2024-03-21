Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $480.02. The stock has a market cap of $383.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

