Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $99.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

