Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $259.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

