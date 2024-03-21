Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

