VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 106,477 shares.The stock last traded at $57.79 and had previously closed at $57.57.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.64 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,099.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,608,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

