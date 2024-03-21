VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 106,477 shares.The stock last traded at $57.79 and had previously closed at $57.57.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.64 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,099.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.