Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 319,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 314,703 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.94.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

