Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.90. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 15,578 shares traded.

Vivendi Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.