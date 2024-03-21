VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,531,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,466 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of VIZIO from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered VIZIO from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 680,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

