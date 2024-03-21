Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Head to Head Review

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.45 $20.13 billion N/A N/A Volcon $4.55 million 0.02 -$34.24 million ($413.96) 0.00

This table compares Stellantis and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Volcon -1,688.39% N/A -256.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stellantis and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 1 4 6 0 2.45 Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $30.23, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Volcon.

Summary

Stellantis beats Volcon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

