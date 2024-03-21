Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.15. 5,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 65,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,278,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

