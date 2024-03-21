Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.