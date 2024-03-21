Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $90.47 on Monday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Logitech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

