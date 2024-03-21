Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) recently:
- 3/19/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 3/8/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 2/9/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance
GIII stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.44.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
