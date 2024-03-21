Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) recently:

3/19/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/8/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2024 – G-III Apparel Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/9/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2024 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

