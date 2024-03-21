Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2024 – Rackspace Technology had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Rackspace Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $375.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,463 shares of company stock valued at $318,164 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 452,862 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

