Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 599,212 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 599,212 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $37,487,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the software’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,673,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,673,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,427 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.77, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

