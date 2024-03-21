Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $40,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

