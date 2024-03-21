Wellington Management Group LLP Has $33.47 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

