Wellington Management Group LLP Has $34.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306,991 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.