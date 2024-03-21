Wellington Management Group LLP Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Globant worth $34,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.40.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.82.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

