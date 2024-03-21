Wellington Management Group LLP Has $35.93 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.86% of Fox Factory worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $125.08.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

