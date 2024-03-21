Wellington Management Group LLP Has $36.42 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Newmont worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Newmont by 4.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.