Wellington Management Group LLP Has $38.01 Million Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,326 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.11% of Artivion worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AORT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,787,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Artivion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,729,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Artivion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,353. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artivion Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.66 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

