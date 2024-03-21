Wellington Management Group LLP Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.71% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $38,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $707,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

ZNTL opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $972.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

