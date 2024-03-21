Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,939 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.19% of Sonos worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $97,720.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $129,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 1.5 %

SONO opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.67 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SONO

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.