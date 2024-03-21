Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,036,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,666,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.61% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 87.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 574,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SLG opened at $52.94 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.00%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

