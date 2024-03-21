Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 219,125 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,125 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $202.18 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

