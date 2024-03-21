Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.63. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 80,639 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
