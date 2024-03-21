Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.63. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 80,639 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,359,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,532,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

