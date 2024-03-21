Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wickes Group Price Performance
LON WIX opened at GBX 146 ($1.86) on Thursday. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.39 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.30 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £365.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,835.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Wickes Group Company Profile
