William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt Buys 40,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $219.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $222.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

