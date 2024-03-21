William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt Buys 40,000 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $219.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $222.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
