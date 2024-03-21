WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.38 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.