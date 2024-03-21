WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $17.38 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.