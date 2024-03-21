Worth Asset Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $721.23 and its 200-day moving average is $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.02.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

