Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

In related news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

