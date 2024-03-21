XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,720,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 12,201,084 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPeng

XPeng Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.