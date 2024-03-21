Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 4.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.35. 150,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 419,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

