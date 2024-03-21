Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

AIZ opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.28. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

