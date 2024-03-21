Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,779 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

