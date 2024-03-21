Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 412,530 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

PTEN stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.