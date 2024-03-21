Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

