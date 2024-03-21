Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

