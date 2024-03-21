Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.