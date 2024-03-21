Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 80,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $204.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.17. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

